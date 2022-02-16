Hamburger icon
Kettering man with Oakwood business now Ohio Realtors president-elect

By Nick Blizzard
31 minutes ago

A Kettering man whose business is in Oakwood has been installed as Ohio Realtors president-elect.

Ralph Mantica, broker/owner of Kinzeler Realty at 2404 Far Hills Ave., was among three officers recently installed for the statewide real estate organization.

Others included President John Mangas of RE/MAX Preferred Associates in Toledo and Treasurer Ali Whitley with RE/MAX Crossroads in Akron, according to Ohio Realtors. Mantica served as its treasurer the past year.

A University of Dayton graduate, Mantica has been a member of the Ohio Realtors Board of Directors since 2006, was named state Realtor of the year in 2018 and previously served as a National Association of Realtors director, officials said.

He has served as a member and in leadership on a variety of Dayton Area Board of Realtors committees and task forces, including its president in 2015, three years before he was named the local group’s Realtor of the year, according to the Ohio board.

Mantica is a 2016 graduate of the Ohio Realtors Leadership Academy. He has served as District 5 vice president and has acted as the association’s state political coordinator for former state Rep. Jim Butler, an Oakwood Republican, according to the state organization.

He is a member and parish council member of St. Albert the Great in Kettering and a member of the Alter High School’s Knights of Gold, a football alumni association.

