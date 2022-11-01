Kettering mayor says she’s recovering well and ‘on the job’ after minor stroke

KETTERING — Mayor Peggy Lehner said she is recovering from a “minor stroke” and expects to be at Kettering’s next city council meeting Nov. 8.
Lehner, 72, told the Dayton Daily News on Tuesday that she suffered the medical condition Oct. 22 while at Make a Difference Day (a city volunteer event) and went to Kettering Health Main Campus.
“I was suddenly having a lot of difficulty speaking and I went right to the emergency room,” Lehner said.
The first-term mayor and former state senator “was in the hospital for a few days. I have no residual effects of it as this point,” she said. “And I anticipate full, complete recovery.”
Lehner said she is “doing fine” and credited the staff at KMC for giving her medication quickly to lessen the impact.
Because of the stroke, Lehner said she did not attend the Oct. 25 city council meeting, but “I intend to be at the next one.”
“People have a right to know that their mayor is on the job, and I am on the job,” Lehner said.
