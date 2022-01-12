Kettering moves forward on more than $7 million in projects

The work and estimated costs for the 2022 budgeted items include:

Street maintenance, $2.55 million. This involves the annual resurfacing program as well as work to Mad River and Spaulding roads.

Traffic signal replacement phase III, $1.84 million. This includes six signals “all on or near major thoroughfares,” Bergstresser said.

Three will be at David Road intersections (Bigger and Marshall roads, and Wilmington Pike), as well as crossings at Marshall and Wilmington, and Ackerman Boulevard and Dorothy Lane, he said.

Work on all six signals is expected to take about 18 months due to supply chain problems, Bergstresser said.

Curb sidewalk and drive approaches, $1.17 million.

Smithville Road resurfacing from the Dayton corporation line to Wilmington Pike, $575,000.

Hewitt Avenue Bikeway Connector, $495,000. The connector will complete a trail crossing Interstate 675, and expand recreation options in Centerville and Kettering.

Ansel Drive bridge rehabilitation, $471,000.

West Stroop Road and Southern Boulevard traffic signal replacement, $200,000.

Kettering has budgeted about $15.7 million for capital projects this year, about $3 million fewer than 2021.

Not among the capital projects approved for bid was the resurfacing of Forrer Boulevard from Woodman Drive to Smithville Road.

That project will receive nearly $2 million of the $13.8 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds Kettering has been told it will receive, city records show.