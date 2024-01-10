Kettering OKs spending $8.66M for road, bridge, bike path work, vehicle purchases

Kettering is moving forward with an estimated $8.66 million in capital improvement spending this year.
Kettering City Council Tuesday night approved a package of measures to seek bids on an estimated $6.72 million for sidewalks and curbs, roads, a pedestrian bridge, and construction of a bike path connector.
Council also passed a resolution allowing the city to spend about $1.94 million to buy 20 vehicles/equipment for several departments, mainly for streets and public safety.
The measures council approved represent about 64% of the $13.5 million of the capital improvement fund in the 2024 budget passed last month.
The projects, according to city records, include:
- Curbs, sidewalks and drive approaches, $2.18 million.
- The city’s 2024 street maintenance program, $2.175 million.
- Vehicles for streets, police, fire, engineering, facilities, and park maintenance through a cooperative purchasing program, $1.94 million.
- East David Road improvements from Far Hills Avenue to Ackerman Boulevard, $1.23 million.
- West Stroop Road sidewalk from Overland Trail to Southmoor Circle NW, $440,000.
- Construction of a Research Boulevard bike path connector, $350,000.
- West Avenue pedestrian bridge project, $250,000.
- Wilmington Pike and Wingview Lane drainage projects, $90,000.
