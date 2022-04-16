dayton-daily-news logo
X

Kettering police make drug, cash seizure at storage facility

ajc.com

Local News
44 minutes ago

Kettering Police seized multiple types of drugs and more than $40,000 in cash Thursday after a traffic stop linked to a self-storage business.

According to Kettering Police, patrol officer Eric Hall made a traffic stop on a vehicle leaving Car-Go Self Storage at 2389 S. Dixie Drive near the Kettering-Dayton border.

The officer smelled marijuana inside the vehicle, according to police, so he searched the car and found 23 grams of suspected fentanyl as well as marijuana inside.

Upon learning the driver was renting a storage unit at Car-Go, officers had police K9 Thor conduct a free-air sniff on the unit, and the dog’s “positive alert” led them to obtain a search warrant.

Kettering police said they then located 518 grams of possible cocaine, 60 grams of suspected heroin, possible ecstasy pills and $42,800 dollars in cash.

Police have not identified the individual who was stopped or what, if any, charges have been filed in the case.

Combined ShapeCaption
In 2021, the Kettering Police Department welcomed K9 Thor to the force.

Credit: Contributed

In 2021, the Kettering Police Department welcomed K9 Thor to the force.

Credit: Contributed

Combined ShapeCaption
In 2021, the Kettering Police Department welcomed K9 Thor to the force.

Credit: Contributed

Credit: Contributed

In Other News
1
DEA warns local agencies of mass drug overdoses across the U.S.
2
State sues Greene County biodigester over emissions
3
Two people shot at Kettering bowling alley early Saturday
4
Skyrocketing construction costs hit Lebanon sewer project
5
After setback, Carillon park eaglets hatch
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top