Kettering police make drug, cash seizure at storage facility

Kettering Police seized multiple types of drugs and more than $40,000 in cash Thursday after a traffic stop linked to a self-storage business.
According to Kettering Police, patrol officer Eric Hall made a traffic stop on a vehicle leaving Car-Go Self Storage at 2389 S. Dixie Drive near the Kettering-Dayton border.
The officer smelled marijuana inside the vehicle, according to police, so he searched the car and found 23 grams of suspected fentanyl as well as marijuana inside.
Upon learning the driver was renting a storage unit at Car-Go, officers had police K9 Thor conduct a free-air sniff on the unit, and the dog’s “positive alert” led them to obtain a search warrant.
Kettering police said they then located 518 grams of possible cocaine, 60 grams of suspected heroin, possible ecstasy pills and $42,800 dollars in cash.
Police have not identified the individual who was stopped or what, if any, charges have been filed in the case.
Credit: Contributed
Credit: Contributed