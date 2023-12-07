Kettering police searching for suspect after gun fired during Lyft ride fight

BreakingNews
A fight between a Lyft driver and passenger during a ride ended with a gun going off during a struggle Thursday morning, according to Kettering police.

No injuries were reported, said Cynthia James, Kettering Police Department public information officer.

“A female Lyft driver was transporting a male via Lyft, and the two began physically fighting while inside the vehicle, which resulted in the Lyft driver drawing her firearm,” James said. “The two then fought over the firearm, causing one round to be shot off.”

The passenger got out of the vehicle at the Wilmington Pike Meijer and reportedly fled on foot with the driver’s Glock 17 handgun. The driver went inside the store to call 911, resulting in police responding to the area.

Police used K9 crews to try and track the man, but have not been able to locate him, James said.

It’s not clear what led up to the fight.

Investigators are still working to determine the exact location of the shooting, which happened while in the vehicle and prior to them arriving at Meijer, James said.

The investigation is active and detectives are still at the scene.

We will update this story as more information is available.

