Kettering school board has special meeting tonight on superintendent search

Inskeep has been Kettering’s superintendent since 2014, when the district hired him from Reading near Cincinnati, a district he led for 12 years. He took over after turmoil forced out previous superintendent Jim Schoenlein and treasurer Steve Clark.

In 2018, the school board extended his contract through summer 2023. That contract called for $160,000 a year in base salary and included raises of at least 3.5% annually.

Caption L. Scott Inskeep, superintendent of Kettering City Schools, said he plans to retire this summer. DEANGELO BYRD/STAFF Caption L. Scott Inskeep, superintendent of Kettering City Schools, said he plans to retire this summer. DEANGELO BYRD/STAFF

Inskeep said last month he “thought it was time for new leadership to take over” and he expected to submit a resignation March 22.

The specific course the school board will take in finding a successor will be a priority, Henderson said.

“I believe we’ll certainly have some community input — no question about that ... We’re going to solicit input from all of the stakeholders — everything from our associations to our community members (to) employees,” he said.

“Whether it’s a steering committee-type of arrangement I don’t yet know. There are lots of different models that are out there,” Henderson said.

“But I think it’s important to our district that we do solicit as much input as we can get when it comes to a new superintendent,” he added. “Scott’s been with our district for a long time, which in and of itself is a bit unusual for a superintendent.”

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. in the Firebird Board Room of the district’s office, 500 Lincoln Park Blvd.