Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

NEW DETAILS: Ex-Kmart being demolished; Kroger breaks ground Friday

The former KMart store on Woodman Drive is being demolished in 2022 to make room for a Kroger store.

caption arrowCaption
The former KMart store on Woodman Drive is being demolished in 2022 to make room for a Kroger store.

Local News
By Nick Blizzard
19 minutes ago

RIVERSIDE — Kroger plans to begin construction of a new store Friday in Riverside at the former site of a Kmart, an official said.

Crews Thursday were tearing down the building at Woodman Drive and Burkhardt Road where officials have said Kroger plans a $23 million location that will include about 160 jobs.

Kroger plans to break ground Friday, a spokeswoman said. Officials have said the new business will be a 100,349-square-foot store with a 10-pump gas station.

When the new Kroger opens, stores on Spinning Road in Riverside and Smithville Road in Dayton will close, company officials have said.

ExploreEARLIER: Local schools differ on outsourcing key financial jobs

Features at the new Kroger store will include 465 parking spaces, 15 online pickup spaces, a pharmacy drive through and the gas station. It will be located at 601 Woodman Drive.

The Kmart building has been abandoned for years. It is about 118,500 square feet on about 11 acres.

ExploreRELATED: New Dayton, Riverside housing fuels Mad River schools’ redistricting

In Other News
1
2,000 hogs killed in Darke County barn fire
2
DaytonDefense to become part of Dayton Development Coalition
3
Bill that eliminates training for concealed-carry handgun licenses goes...
4
JUST IN: Wright-Patterson AFB lifts mask mandate
5
Lawmakers talk legislative fix for Delphi salaried retirees

About the Author

Follow Nick Blizzard on facebookFollow Nick Blizzard on twitter

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native and has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 20 years.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top