NEW DETAILS: Ex-Kmart being demolished; Kroger breaks ground Friday

RIVERSIDE — Kroger plans to begin construction of a new store Friday in Riverside at the former site of a Kmart, an official said.
Crews Thursday were tearing down the building at Woodman Drive and Burkhardt Road where officials have said Kroger plans a $23 million location that will include about 160 jobs.
Kroger plans to break ground Friday, a spokeswoman said. Officials have said the new business will be a 100,349-square-foot store with a 10-pump gas station.
When the new Kroger opens, stores on Spinning Road in Riverside and Smithville Road in Dayton will close, company officials have said.
Features at the new Kroger store will include 465 parking spaces, 15 online pickup spaces, a pharmacy drive through and the gas station. It will be located at 601 Woodman Drive.
The Kmart building has been abandoned for years. It is about 118,500 square feet on about 11 acres.
