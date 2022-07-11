Kettering school board to weigh tax levy options Tuesday

KETTERING — With three tax levy options on the table, the Kettering City Schools board of education is expected to consider the one with the highest cost Tuesday night.
A resolution giving preliminary approval to put a 5.99-mill property tax levy on voter ballots this fall is scheduled to be addressed by the board.
The measure asks the Montgomery County Auditor’s Office to certify issues involving the proposal. A final vote to put the levy on the ballot is expected later, ahead of the Aug. 10 deadline for such filings, officials have said.
Kettering schools Treasurer Cary Furniss has estimated that the 5.99-mill levy would last three years. Two other options he gave the board included a 5.49-mill tax with the same lifespan and a 4.99-mill levy projected to last two to three years.
School board President Toby Henderson has said he expects the board to place a levy on the ballot this year, saying the district said is facing “significant” projected budget shortfalls the next five years.
The district’s five-year forecast in May showed Kettering schools at a solid $5.3 million in the black for 2021-22, but projected the schools would run out of money early in the 2024-25 school year.
If the district maintains current services and staffing, Furniss’ projections have Kettering schools’ $104.8 million general fund budget showing a $3.2 million deficit next fiscal year, then an $11.1 million deficit the following year.
Voters in the Kettering district approved an additional 5.99-mill levy in 2018, county records show.
District officials said that levy was projected to last three years but was stretched to a fourth year.
