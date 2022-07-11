Kettering school board to weigh tax levy options Tuesday

School board President Toby Henderson has said he expects the board to place a levy on the ballot this year, saying the district said is facing “significant” projected budget shortfalls the next five years.

The district’s five-year forecast in May showed Kettering schools at a solid $5.3 million in the black for 2021-22, but projected the schools would run out of money early in the 2024-25 school year.

If the district maintains current services and staffing, Furniss’ projections have Kettering schools’ $104.8 million general fund budget showing a $3.2 million deficit next fiscal year, then an $11.1 million deficit the following year.

Voters in the Kettering district approved an additional 5.99-mill levy in 2018, county records show.

District officials said that levy was projected to last three years but was stretched to a fourth year.