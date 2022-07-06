BreakingNews
Some Vandalia residents upset about 1M square-foot warehouse proposal
Severe weather warnings by suburban Dayton group can ‘save lives’

Strong winds caused damage in 2020, knocking down power lines and trees. Those in Centerville, Germantown, Kettering, Miamisburg, Moraine, Oakwood, Springboro and West Carrollton can have access to a weather warning as part of CodeRED services by the Miami Valley Communications Council. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

21 minutes ago

Severe weather warnings with “the capacity to save lives” are now available in a new form for residents and businesses in several Dayton-area cities.

Those in Centerville, Germantown, Kettering, Miamisburg, Moraine, Oakwood, Springboro and West Carrollton can have access to weather warnings as part of CodeRED services by the Miami Valley Communications Council.

Businesses and residents in the eight MVCC member cities are encouraged to sign up for the service, Centerville Communications Director Kate Bostdorff said in an email.

“This additional service has the capacity to save lives by alerting families to impending weather,” she said. “One of the biggest advantages is that this system is precise enough to target an area of impact so that only those individuals who are affected by an emergency situation will be notified.”

The MVCC uses National Weather Service information to pinpoint a storm’s direction and speed, officials said. CodeRED “geographically targets notifications to reach only those in the projected path of the storm,” according to the communications council.

Participants in the MVCC’s program can sign up for the weather warnings at mvcc.net, officials said.

