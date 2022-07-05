Kettering schools, YMCA to address issues in new child care deal

Price has been a key concern for parents who use the program, which has drawn anywhere from 250 to 500 students a week, Inskeep has said.

Kettering’s board of education approved an agreement that will keep costs at $7 an hour for one child and $4 an hour for each additional kindergarten through sixth-grade student.

The YMCA will also offer several flat-rate options that may reduce the amount some families are paying, Inskeep said. The YMCA operates a publicly funded program, which may make some families eligible for financial aid to cover costs, Inskeep said earlier.

A weekly flat rate would be $40 for the morning, $60 for the afternoon or $90 for a full-time combination, records show.

The program would run from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, YMCA documents state.

Services will be available at all Kettering City Schools elementary buildings, while Kettering Middle School and Van Buren Middle School sixth-graders would be housed at Indian Riffle and Orchard Park elementaries, respectively.

The sixth-graders would be taken by the YMCA to and from school, records show.