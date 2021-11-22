Kettering schools hiring new treasurer for first time in seven years

Dan Schall, who was executive director of the SRC, filled Kettering’s treasurer role for seven years until the end of August, when he left the SRC to join Bradley Payne Advisors.

Samson, another SRC employee, is filling in as Kettering’s treasurer since Schall’s departure. But Kettering has decided to hire its own stand-alone treasurer moving forward, rather than contract with the SRC.

“It’s the preference of the board for us to have someone with us all of the time,” Ambrose said.

The Dayton Daily News has made a public records request to Kettering schools seeking information submitted by applicants for the treasurer job. This news outlet has also requested the current compensation for the position.

Only the names of those interviewed had been released as of Friday afternoon. A posting for the treasurer’s job states the salary is “negotiable” based on background and experience.

Samson is a certified public accountant licensed with a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Capital University and earned her master’s in management from Antioch University, Oakwood records show.

Samson has more than 22 years experience as a licensed treasurer and previously served with the Bellbrook-Sugarcreek, Beavercreek, Tipp City and Huber Heights school districts, documents state.

Schall had also been filling Oakwood’s treasurer role, via the SRC, and Samson is currently handling those duties as well, according to records.

Furniss joined Kings schools in January 2018 with a three-year contract, according to the that district’s website. He is a Wilmington College graduate and holds licensure as a school treasurer and business manager.

Furniss has more than 30 years of experience. He has been school treasurer in the Reading, Lebanon, Norwood, Upper Arlington and Mason districts, according to Kings records.

Profitt is the assistant treasurer in the Beavercreek district. She previously was treasurer with the Coshocton City School District, her LinkedIn page states.

Kettering City Schools has about 1,200 employees and an annual budget topping $100 million, records show.