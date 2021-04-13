Kettering seeks $2M for Fraze Pavilion from SBA shuttered venues grant

Kettering officials plan to apply for a Shuttered Venue Operators Grant for revenue lost at the 4,300-seat outdoor venue. The Fraze has not reopened since 2019 due to the coronavirus, but the city is planning for a shortened season this year.

The city plans to seek 45% of revenue lost based on 2019 receipts, which will be $2,029,913, Kettering records show. The issue is set to go tonight before Kettering City Council.