Fairmont High plans UD Arena graduation with COVID restrictions

Fairmont joins other area high schools which have recently announced plans for graduations as COVID-19 vaccines become more available.

Vandalia will hold its event seniors on May 24 in a single ceremony. Beavercreek has planned two graduation dates to abide by social distancing orders at the Nutter Center.

One is scheduled for May 24 and the other May 27. Parents will be able to choose which day they would like to attend, officials said.

Trotwood-Madison High School will also have graduation, officials said, But no date has been set, according to the school district’s website.