Fairmont High plans UD Arena graduation with COVID restrictions

KETTERING – Fairmont High School is set to hold its graduation next month at the University of Dayton Arena.
The graduation is scheduled for May 20 at 7 p.m., Kettering City Schools Superintendent Scott Inskeep has announced.
“There will be a number of guidelines that we will have to follow” due to coronavirus restrictions, Inskeep said on the school district’s website.
Fairmont Principal Tyler Alexander will provide more information about the guidelines in the coming weeks, according to Inskeep.
Many Dayton-area schools had planned graduations in 2020, but ceremonies were canceled as a ban on mass gatherings was in place due to public health orders from the Ohio Department of Health and Gov. Mike DeWine due to the coronavirus.
Fairmont joins other area high schools which have recently announced plans for graduations as COVID-19 vaccines become more available.
Vandalia will hold its event seniors on May 24 in a single ceremony. Beavercreek has planned two graduation dates to abide by social distancing orders at the Nutter Center.
One is scheduled for May 24 and the other May 27. Parents will be able to choose which day they would like to attend, officials said.
Trotwood-Madison High School will also have graduation, officials said, But no date has been set, according to the school district’s website.