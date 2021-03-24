NEW DETAILS: Kettering manager expects Fraze season to run 6 to 8 weeks starting in mid-July

KETTERING – The 2021 Fraze Pavilion season is expected to start in mid-July and run about six to eight weeks due to coronavirus issues, Kettering City Manager Mark Schwieterman said Tuesday night.
“Right now what we’re anticipating is that we will be able to put on a season this year, albeit a shortened season,” Schwieterman told Kettering City Council.
City officials had earlier said they were targeting a July 1 Fraze season start. Schwieterman told city council the season is expected to end in early September.
Council Tuesday night approved a series of resolutions approving the budgeted spending of about $3.8 million for this Fraze season. The city is recruiting for seasonal jobs.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine earlier this month amended an order to allow outdoor entertainment venues to admit up to 30% of their fixed, seated capacity.
The measures “will allow us when necessary to make decisions on the implementation of the Fraze Pavilion plan for 2021,” Schwieterman said.
The 2020 season at the city-owned 4,300-seat outdoor entertainment venue was canceled, as were other popular Kettering summer activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.