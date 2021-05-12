X

Kettering senior center reopening for 1st time since COVID shutdown in March 2020

The Charles I. Lathrem Senior Adult Center, shut down by the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, will reopen on Monday, Kettering announced Wednesday. NICK BLIZZARD/STAFF
By Nick Blizzard

KETTERING – The city’s senior center will be reopening for the first time in more than a year.

The Charles I. Lathrem Senior Adult Center, shut down by the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, will reopen on Monday, Kettering announced Wednesday.

Hours for the center will be Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Activities offered will include drop-in billiards and drop-in computer usage, and preregistration is required for both, officials said.

Card games and the senior nutrition program will not be offered at this time, according to the city.

The city said it is continuing to follow the public health guidelines from the state and Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County.

