Kettering set to accept $6.9M in COVID-19 American Rescue Plan Act funds

KETTERING – American Rescue Plan Act funds totaling nearly $7 million are set to be accepted by Kettering City Council tonight.
Kettering is scheduled this year to get $6.92 million of the $130 billion plan for local governments signed by President Joe Biden for COVID-19 relief, records show.
The city expects to receive about the same amount next year, said Kettering City Manager Mark Schwieterman said.
Other local cities also receiving rescue plan funding include Dayton ($138 million), Fairborn ($6.8 million) and Springfield ($44.2 million), according to the U.S. Treasury Department.
Kettering council is expected to approve a resolution accepting the money, which can be used in a variety of ways, according to the treasury department.
The funds can help offset “revenue losses they have experienced as a result of the crisis,” the department states on its website.
It can also be used to “help them cover the costs incurred due responding to the public health emergency and provide support for a recovery – including through assistance to households, small businesses and nonprofits, aid to impacted industries, and support for essential workers,” according to the website.