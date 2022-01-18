Kettering teen charged with felony who said he was ‘going to be the future shooter’

The 14-year-old eighth-grader made the statement to other students, who contacted the Kettering Police Department School Resource Officer on Dec. 16.

The SRO also learned that the teen said he was going to shoot up the school and was seen looking at firearms on his Chromebook. The boy’s search history revealed that he had searched terms such as “how to be a good school shooter” and firearms such as “sniper rifles” and “assault rifles,” according to the prosecutor’s office.