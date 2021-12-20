Police report: Kettering student said he was ‘going to be the future shooter’

The report, which is dated Dec. 20, lists five witnesses. Johnson said he was told a detective will be assigned to the case and should know “within a couple days” whether or not the juvenile prosecutor will approve charges.

The Van Buren student did not have a weapon, Johnson said. The teen was searching gun websites during an afternoon study hall and talking about the weapons, Johnson has said.

Many Dayton-area school districts started winter break this week and classes are not scheduled to resume until January.

Kettering’s incident follows two Centerville High School students being charged with felonies involving a Dec. 3 incident involving an actual gun in a car on that campus.

Last week’s TikTok post was deemed not credible by many in law enforcement, and there was no significant violence reported in local schools.

But it prompted an increased police presence Friday in some school districts — including Kettering — as it came on the heels of a 10-day stretch that included fatal shootings at a Michigan school, as well as threats in Centerville, Dayton, Northmont, Franklin and Fairborn that did not result in violence.