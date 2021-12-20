Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Police report: Kettering student said he was ‘going to be the future shooter’

A Kettering student police say they are seeking a felony charge against told classmates he was “going to be the future shooter at Van Buren,” records show. FILE
caption arrowCaption
A Kettering student police say they are seeking a felony charge against told classmates he was “going to be the future shooter at Van Buren,” records show. FILE

Credit: FILE

Credit: FILE

Crime & Law
By Nick Blizzard
18 minutes ago

A Kettering student told classmates he was “going to be the future shooter at Van Buren (Middle School),” and police are now seeking a felony charge against him, records show.

The 13-year-old eighth-grader made the statement to other students Thursday, when he was suspended by school officials, according to Kettering Police Department records obtained by the Dayton Daily News.

“This statement and others that were made to several students created serious alarm,” the police report states.

ExploreRELATED: Court bars Centerville High School teens charged in gun issue from social media

The comments, according to the report, came on the eve of what was posted on TikTok as “National Shoot Up your School Day,” which threatened shootings, bomb threats and other violent acts.

Kettering authorities plan to recommend a felony charge of inducing panic, police department Spokesman Tyler Johnson said.

The report, which is dated Dec. 20, lists five witnesses. Johnson said he was told a detective will be assigned to the case and should know “within a couple days” whether or not the juvenile prosecutor will approve charges.

The Van Buren student did not have a weapon, Johnson said. The teen was searching gun websites during an afternoon study hall and talking about the weapons, Johnson has said.

ExploreEARLIER: Kettering police to seek felony charge against student inquiring about guns

Many Dayton-area school districts started winter break this week and classes are not scheduled to resume until January.

Kettering’s incident follows two Centerville High School students being charged with felonies involving a Dec. 3 incident involving an actual gun in a car on that campus.

Last week’s TikTok post was deemed not credible by many in law enforcement, and there was no significant violence reported in local schools.

But it prompted an increased police presence Friday in some school districts — including Kettering — as it came on the heels of a 10-day stretch that included fatal shootings at a Michigan school, as well as threats in Centerville, Dayton, Northmont, Franklin and Fairborn that did not result in violence.

ExplorePOPULAR: Dayton man’s murder conviction shows limits of Ohio self-defense laws

In Other News
1
Coroner’s office called to reported shooting in Dayton Sunday
2
Man who shot teens in Dayton garage sentenced
3
New Dayton Police chief takes oath, promises honesty
4
Dayton man arrested in deadly shooting in Darke County
5
Dayton police investigating double stabbing

About the Author

Follow Nick Blizzard on facebookFollow Nick Blizzard on twitter

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native and has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 20 years.

© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top