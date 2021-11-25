Kettering woman described as ‘a phenomenal teacher’ who inspires students

In addition to the recognitions of her work in the classroom, Earick said Watson was nominated as an Ohio teacher of the year, but was ineligible because she had retired last spring. Watson’s dedication to her fellow teacher is also noteworthy as as she served on the Executive Board as well as associate vice president of the Dayton Education Association.

Earick said Watson assisted in the planning of and hosting many Professional Development courses and many courses she has hosted have been geared to advocacy for equality and equity.

“Mrs. Watson continues positive relationships with her students and families once they have left her building,” Earick said. “She has been a huge impact on hundred and hundreds of children throughout her career.”

Watson, a graduate of DPS, said she spent her entire life in the district.

“I was an art teacher and I loved it,” Watson said. “I loved developing relationships at all levels. I wanted students to know they could be successful and love art.”

These days, she is still teaching part-time at the Brunner Literacy Center in Trotwood as part of the Del Mar Encore Fellows Initiative of the Dayton Foundation. Watson is working to establish a coalition of organizations and companies whose clients and employees are at risk of low literacy.

Watson said her union work was important to her, adding that her great-grandfather was a union organizer for Chicago garment workers. “It was a natural fit,” she said.