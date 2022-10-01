Kia Forte GT offers bang for the buck

The Forte has a refreshed look aesthetically, including new headlights and a new grille that Kia describes as a “tiger nose.” LED fog lights are integrated into the air-intake grille thathas red lines outlining it. The red GT color is a tell-tale indicator of GT trim, across the Kia platform. There’s a spoiler that resides over the trunk lid that gives a youthful and aggressive appearance. Dual exhausts are accentuated with the aforementioned red line above them.

All in all, the Forte GT with its tiger nose, looks the part of a rally car.

Performance-wise, there’s two starkly different options for the Forte. The base engine is a 2.0-liter four cylinder with underwhelming performance. The GT gets a smaller 1.6-liter turbocharged engine but with more power and performance. This engine gets an impressive 201 horsepower and 195 pound-feet of torque. There are two transmission options including a six-manual (which should really resonate with the rally enthusiasts) and a seven-speed dual clutch automatic transmission. My tester had this transmission which was adequate but did show a few quirky shifting habits along with a little noticeable turbo lag.

A multi-link rear suspension and dual sport-tuned exhaust add to the overall performance, as well as the more aggressive vibe of this car.

The red line style elements found on the exterior of the Forte GT are continued inside. It helps tie the look together and also gives the Forte GT a youthful interior. Racing-style seats have red stitching and red accents. Additionally, the GT emblem is embossed into the seats.

Technology-wise, the GT gets a bigger touchscreen with a responsive 10.25-inch wide screen running Kia’s infotainment system. Their system integrates seamlessly with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. There is also a rear USB charger. Rear passengers have just enough legroom to be comfortable. It’s considered a five-passenger vehicle but it’d be ideal to limit passenger capacity to four adults.

The synthetic leather seat surfaces are quilted and comfortable. Usually racing-style seats are less enjoyable for someone of my age and with my back, but the Forte GT was fine in that regard.

The trunk of the Forte is surprisingly big with 15.3 cubic feet of space. A flat load floor makes loading cargo even easier.

There are several sensor-based safety features that add confidence including lane departure, blind spot collision avoidance, front and rear collision avoidance and cross-traffic collision avoidance. More and more vehicles are getting these features as standard, so it is good that a car with this price tag sees these additions.

The price tag of the Kia Forte GT makes it that much more impressive. The Forte GT with the dual-clutch transmission has a starting price of just under $24,000. This is less expensive than many other competitors on the road, with far less power and enjoyment.

The fuel economy rating for the smaller, more powerful engine is excellent as well. It has an EPA rating of 27 mpg/city and 35 mpg/highway for the front-wheel drive car.

Did I take the Kia Forte GT through a funkhana course? No. But did I go out of my way to find some winding roads to enjoy, yes? If I were choosing a car to run in a rally race, the Forte GT would be high on that list. Those 201 horses really deliver the fun!

Jimmy Dinsmore is a freelance automotive journalist. Email him at jimmydinsmore73@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @driversside

2022 Kia Forte GT

Price/As tested price................................................ $23,490/$23,490

Mileage.......................................... 27 mpg/city; 35 mpg/hwy

Engine............................................. 1.6-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder

Horsepower................................. 201 hp/195 lbs./ft.

Transmission................................. Seven-speed automatic

Drive Wheels................ Front-wheel drive

Final Assembly Point................ Monterrey, Mexico