Kids, adults march in Dayton, call for end to wave of gun violence

“I hope you feel, children, this is dedicated to you,” she said. “I hope you know that you are not alone.”

“We are not going to tolerate our children being in a state of trauma and fear,” she said. “They should not even have that language in their vocabulary.”

This has been a bloody year for the youth of Dayton.

So far this year, there have been eight juvenile victims of murder and nonnegligent homicides in Dayton, which is four times as many as during the same periods in 2023 and 2022, according to Dayton police data.

About 75 juveniles have been victims of aggravated assault so far this year, compared to 48 in 2023 and 40 in 2022.

