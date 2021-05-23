dayton-daily-news logo
Kings Island closes early after reports of fight in parking lot Saturday night

Kings Island is visible from the upper deck of the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament Thursday, August 15 at the Lindner Family tennis Center in Mason. Action continues through August 18. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
Local News | 33 minutes ago
By Micah Karr

Kings Island closed 30 minutes early Saturday evening due to “unruly behavior and altercations” involving teenagers, our media partner WCPO reported Sunday.

The Mason Police Department reported that officers responded to reports of unruly guests in the park and parking lot. WCPO reported that no arrests have been made as of Saturday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol also responded to the scene, and an OSHP spokesperson confirmed to WCPO there were multiple fights inside the park before a bigger altercation in the parking lot Saturday evening.

“The safety of our guests and associates is always our top priority,” read a statement from Kings Island sent to WCPO Sunday morning. “On Saturday, the decision was made to close the park 30 minutes early due to unruly behavior and altercations involving a number of teenagers. This behavior did not align with our park’s values, and was not the experience we want any guest to have while visiting Kings Island.”

