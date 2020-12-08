Kings Island, partners begin construction on hybrid resort, campground

The camp will also offer Stay and Play packages with Kings Island.

More specifically, Kings Island said that the resort’s Grand Lodge will include an indoor/outdoor restaurant and bar, as well as shopping, exercise facility and large fireplace.

Kings Island also said that there would be a casual-dining outdoor cantina and bar offering American, Mexican and Italian fare in a “food truck-inspired experience.”

The camp will also have Peanuts character appearances like character breakfasts, Smores with Snoopy and other events, the theme park said.

The release said that Camp Cedar is owned by Small Brothers, LLC and Terra Firma Associates, and through a partnership and licensing agreement will be managed by Cedar Fair Entertainment company, which owns Kings Island amusement park.