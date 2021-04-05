Knock-off merchandise at Kettering store prompts lengthy investigation, police raids

A lengthy investigation into knock-off merchandise sold at a Kettering business led to three raids Monday in Kettering, Centerville and Huber Heights.
More than $100,000 in cash was seized, along with several counterfeit items, guns, cellphones and computers during the multi-jurisdictional raids as part of the probe into Déjà Vogue Fashion & Home Good Outlet at 5513 Bigger Road in the Oak Creek Plaza in Kettering, Kettering police said.
Doors to the business were locked Monday afternoon. Inside, the store and shelves were full of items ranging from furniture, kitchen goods, clothing and toys. There were no lights but no signs stating why the store was not open.
Officer Joe Ferrell, the Kettering Police Department’s public information officer, said the Tactical Crime Suppression Unit, made up of officers from multiple local police departments, began an investigation following a complaint by a customer who purchased what turned out to be a counterfeit product.
It is not clear what item specifically was purchased that led to the complaint.
Ferrell said to his knowledge there have been no arrests or charges filed yet as part of this investigation.
The raids involved the tactical crime unit along with the Kettering, Centerville, Oakwood, Springboro, Miamisburg, Moraine, West Carrollton and Huber Heights police departments and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Kettering police said.
Outstanding job by the Tactical Crime Suppression Unit! The Tactical Crime Suppression Unit along with Kettering,...Posted by Kettering Police Department on Monday, April 5, 2021