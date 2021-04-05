Knock-off merchandise at Kettering store prompts lengthy investigation, police raids

More than $100,000 in cash was seized, along with several counterfeit items, guns, cellphones and computers during the multi-jurisdictional raids as part of the probe into Déjà Vogue Fashion & Home Good Outlet at 5513 Bigger Road in the Oak Creek Plaza in Kettering, Kettering police said.

Doors to the business were locked Monday afternoon. Inside, the store and shelves were full of items ranging from furniture, kitchen goods, clothing and toys. There were no lights but no signs stating why the store was not open.