JUST IN: Erica Baker focus of search by Midwest group, Kettering police

Equusearch Midwest is working with Kettering police regarding Erica Baker, who was 9 years when she was reported missing in 1999, the group posted on its Facebook page Monday.

“Equusearch Midwest in collaboration with the Kettering Police Department will be conducting a search for Erica Baker on Saturday, April 10, 2021,” according to the Facebook post. “Erica went missing from Kettering on Feb. 7, 1999.”