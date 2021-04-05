JUST IN: Erica Baker focus of search by Midwest group, Kettering police

KETTERING – A Kettering girl reported missing for more than 20 years ago is the focus of an upcoming search with local police, according to a regional organization.
Equusearch Midwest is working with Kettering police regarding Erica Baker, who was 9 years when she was reported missing in 1999, the group posted on its Facebook page Monday.
“Equusearch Midwest in collaboration with the Kettering Police Department will be conducting a search for Erica Baker on Saturday, April 10, 2021,” according to the Facebook post. “Erica went missing from Kettering on Feb. 7, 1999.”
The Dayton Daily News has reached out to both Equusearch Midwest and Kettering police regarding the Facebook post.
Baker left home on a rainy night to walk the family dog near the Kettering Recreation Complex. The dog was found, but Baker never returned.
There have been tips, multiple searches and the conviction, sentencing and release of a man who said he drove the van that struck and killed Baker. Her body has never been recovered.