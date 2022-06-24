Know your status: Free drive-thru, walk-up HIV testing Monday

Public Health Dayton & Montgomery County is offering free drive-thru and walk-up testing from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Dr. Charles R. Drew health Center, 1323 W. Third St. in Dayton. Those who are tested will be entered into a drawing for a $50 Kroger gift card.

The human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) can lead to acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS) if not treated. The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention estimates that 1.2 million people in the U.S. have HIV, and about 13% do not know they have it and should be tested.