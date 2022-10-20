Kroger sells Needmore Road property for $1.4 million

A partnership tied to Kroger has sold real estate at 1934 Needmore Road for $1.4 million, new Montgomery County records show.
Kroger Limited Partnership sold the 65,000 square-foot former supermarket at that location to Pandora Beauty Supply LLC, records show. A sale date of Oct. 11 is given in the records.
The store had been a fixture in the Northridge community since it opened in 1984. A gas station was added to the site in 2001.
In deeds attached to the sale, Pandora Beauty Supply has the same address as the Kroger store. A web site for a local company of that name, a beauty merchandise business, gives a 3902 N. Dixie Drive address. Questions were sent to that business about the sale.
