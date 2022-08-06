Large apartment complex planned near Lebanon retail hub

A developer plans to build a 248-unit apartment complex near the Walmart in Lebanon on Walmart Drive and is seeking rezoning for the land where it will be located.
Lebanon City Council has been requested to rezone the 35.8 acres that will eventually extend Wal-mart Drive to the parcel where the Retreat of Lebanon complex.
Council will vote on the proposal at its meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Lebanon City Building.
The Kendall Property Group’s rezoning proposal is for the parcel to accommodate the 248-unit apartment complex as well as some open space and an adjacent space for limited retail.
City Planner Greg Orosz said approximately 2.5 acres of the site are proposed for retail use near Walmart, however, there is no specific end-user at this time. The 248 dwelling units on 35.852 acres equates to 6.91 units per acre. The units are divided into 16, three-story buildings. There are 339 surface parking spots and 100 attached garages providing 1.77 spaces per dwelling unit.
Orosz said more than 50 percent of the development area is dedicated to open space, recreational use, and parkland. This includes a 10-acre park that is proposed to be owned and operated as a public park. There will be eight- acres of open space maintained by Home Owners Association. This open space includes buffer areas, entrance landscaping, a retention pond, and a pool house and pool.
The Lebanon Planning Commission held a public hearing on the project on June 21 and unanimously recommended approval of the zoning map amendment and concept plan for the project. City Council will give the final approval to move forward on the project.
The project conforms with the city’s comprehensive plan, officials said.
Tim Foster, the developer’s engineer, said they are working on identifying traffic issues during a discussion at council’s recent work session. He said U.S. 42 may need another traffic lane or a traffic light to address those issues. City Manager Scott Brunka said a traffic study will be needed as the project moves forward.
Councilman Mike Cope said he liked the proposal presented at the work session, while Councilman Scott Norris was concerned about “creating a traffic nightmare” in the busy corridor north of the U.S. 42 and Bypass Ohio 48 intersection. Councilwoman Kristen Eggers said she was concerned about the perception of more apartments being built in Lebanon.
