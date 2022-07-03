Lebanon sets goals for 2023 as it continues to grow

Brunka said the goal setting by council is necessary to keep the city moving forward.

“We’re seeing a lot of interest in Lebanon, and this helps define how we’re going to grow, he said.

Also at the same meeting, council approved its five-year capital improvements plan.

Brunka identified a number of projects that will be a part of the 2023 budget, including the redevelopment of 535 North Broadway and on North Mechanic Street; evaluating and modifying the current Community Reinvestment Area tax incentives; evaluating annexation opportunities; marketing the property at the Interstate 71/Ohio 48 area; and attracting a new hotel for the city.

Other projects include full implementation of police body and cruiser cameras; a complete assessment for a new police facility; re-establishing the canine officer position; passing a fire levy in November 2023; and working with the Lebanon City Schools on safety plans programs and resources.

Projects also include upgrading technology for the Municipal Court; expanding the downtown streetscape to North Mechanic Street; completion of the Cherry Street reconstruction project; the annual street paving project; completion of the Glosser Road pump station project; the widening of Ohio 63; and beginning the Glosser Road electric substation project.

Brunka said the city’s mission is “To enhance the quality of life in our community by providing high-quality and cost-effective services, while maintaining the public trust through exceptional service and sound stewardship of our resources.”