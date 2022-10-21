Miami Twp apartment building likely total loss after top-floor fire

An apartment building in Miami Township is likely a total loss after a fire started in a top-floor unit.
According to Miami Valley Fire District Chief Brandon Barnett, when crews arrived at the building in the 9000 block of Towering Pines Drive, the fire was already spreading quickly, with flames coming from the window of the unit and up into the eaves.
The fire spread quickly through the roof, possibly due to windy conditions, Barnett said. The cause of the fire is still unknown.
No injuries were reported, and everyone was able to escape the building, the chief said, although he added fire crews were still trying to catch two cats inside. He added that many people were out of the building at work, and luckily the building had a working smoke alarm system.
He said that there is a lot of water damage in addition to fire damage, so residents will likely all be displaced, although it is unclear exactly how many people are living in the building.
The apartment complex, the fire department and the fire marshal will be working to find these people places to stay, Barnett said.
When asked what he would say to the displaced residents, the chief said that he felt sorry, but was glad that everyone made it out alive and unhurt.
“This all can be replaced, life cannot be replaced,” he said. “We’re glad that everybody was out. The building can be rebuilt, but we’re just glad that everybody was able to get out safely.”
