Large outage leaves over 1K without power in Germantown area
Large outage leaves over 1K without power in Germantown area

Local News
By
34 minutes ago

More than 1000 power customers are in the dark after a large outage in the Germantown area Tuesday evening.

According to the AES outage map, the large outage affects 1,276 power customers, and was reported at about 7:22 p.m.

AES spokesperson Mark Ann Kabel said that crews are currently on site investigating the cause of the outage.

We will update this story with any new information.

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area.

