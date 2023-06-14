Large outage leaves over 1K without power in Germantown area

More than 1000 power customers are in the dark after a large outage in the Germantown area Tuesday evening.
According to the AES outage map, the large outage affects 1,276 power customers, and was reported at about 7:22 p.m.
AES spokesperson Mark Ann Kabel said that crews are currently on site investigating the cause of the outage.
We will update this story with any new information.
In Other News
1
Pedestrian hit, killed by construction vehicle in Centerville
2
Charlotte approves $65M toward new tennis facility in bid for Western &...
3
NEW DETAILS: GM plans announcement in Brookville Friday
4
Ohio Ballot Board sets Issue 1 official language for second time
5
Ohio Senate budget expands school vouchers, keeps third grade reading
About the Author