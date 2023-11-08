Alter, St. Charles schools on lockdown after large police presence reported in Kettering

Archbishop Alter High School and St. Charles Borromeo School are on lockdown after a large police presence was reported outside the Kettering high school Wednesday morning.

A Kettering police official said it was an active scene but could not comment further.

A parent on the scene told the Dayton Daily News representatives from Alter called parents and said the building is secure.

Carmleo Delgado, whose son attends Alter, said he was at work when he received an all-call from the high school.

He left work to make sure his son was OK and said he received a second call saying “it seems to be fine.”

Delgado said he’s been texting his son and so far everything was good.

Another parent shared a message from St. Charles School saying its on a level 1 lockdown and no one was allowed in or out of the building.

West Carrollton Intermediate School at 4100 S. Dixie Drive was on a lockdown as a result of incident near Alter, but the lockdown has since been lifted, according to a message from the school.

It is not clear what prompted the police response or if any injuries have been reported.

Ambulances initially staged outside the high school but have left.

Dayton police and Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies are also on the scene. Officers are surrounding the exits at the high school.

We’ve reached out to police for more information and will update this story as details are available.