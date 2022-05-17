dayton-daily-news logo
Law enforcement focusing on crash-causing behaviors on US 40 today

Updated 43 minutes ago

Local law enforcement officers will be conducting enforcement efforts on U.S. 40 today in an effort to curb crash-causing behaviors.

Ohio State Highway Patrol, Vandalia Police Department and Butler Twp. Police Department will be conducting enforcement efforts from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Officers will be focused on reckless driving and impaired driving, as well as speeding and failing to wear seat belts, according to a press release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Caution is urged for drivers on highways and interstates.

So far this year, there have been at least 3,969 crashes reported in Montgomery County, including 19 deadly crashes, according to OSHP. There have been 59 crashes reported on U.S. 40 in Montgomery County this year.

