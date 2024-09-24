Law firm with Dayton offices stretches west, boosts revenue

With the addition of Sherman & Howard’s approximately 125 attorneys, Taft will have more than 1,000 attorneys, from Washington, D.C. to the Mountain West region.

The move also strengthens Taft’s projected 2024 combined revenues to $810 million, and its projected 2025 revenues to $875 million, the firm said.

Taft is ranked No. 83 on the Am Law 100 list, a ranking of the 100 largest American law firms, but based on its growth in revenues, “its ranking will move up substantially following the merger,” the Cincinnati-founded law firm said.

The merger is effective Jan. 1, 2025.

“The Sherman & Howard team brings an exceptionally high level of legal expertise to Taft, with outstanding professionals who are widely known for quality work and exemplary client service,” Dayton Partner-In-Charge Jennifer Hann Harrison said in a statement. “Taft has a clear vision for expansion, and we could not be more pleased to make this entrance into the Mountain West region as we expand beyond the Midwest.”

All eight of Sherman & Howard’s offices will join Taft’s nine primary markets, increasing the number of states with Taft offices to 10, plus Washington, D.C.

“We welcome the respected and talented group of attorneys and staff from Sherman & Howard to our team,” Taft Chairman and Managing Partner Robert J. Hicks also said in a statement. “They have an outstanding reputation and client base. With our shared commitment to our clients and communities, and our shared values of exceptional client service, teamwork, and inclusion and diversity, we are looking forward to the tremendous opportunities this merger brings our respective clients and firms.”

Taft said it has completed six mergers in the past 16 years. The firm’s revenues have grown to more than 400% of what they were at the start of 2017, while its lawyer headcount is about 275% greater, the business said.