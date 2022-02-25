Lawmakers discuss economic investment, job growth for the Dayton region

Young said the coalition had a lengthy discussion on Ukraine, as Turner is the ranking member on the House Intelligence Committee that oversees national security.

“I think one of the key areas that people are most concerned about now is what’s happening in Ukraine and having Congressman Turner on the Intelligence Committee in leadership is really remarkable,” Young said. “And it’s important for us at this particular time, especially.”

Turner said there is now more funding from both the state and federal levels to redevelop the area around Wright-Patt, which could help create more jobs. He noted there are about 33,000 people who work inside the base and more than 20,000 who work outside.

“This gives us a conduit, a vehicle, in which to be able to try to attract those jobs and have economic development around those properties,” Turner said.

Turner said the group of politicians also discussed making sure that federal and state dollars are used to accomplish local priorities.

“I think it’s very important for us as a community, for people to know that we all get together as the legislative delegation and discuss the priorities and make certain we’re working together as a team,” Turner said.