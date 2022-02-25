Lawmakers discuss economic investment, job growth for the Dayton region

Congressman Mike Turner met with a coalition of Ohio senators and representatives Friday to discuss legislative priorities, what’s important to the community and how the elected officials can work together to ensure economic investment, growth and more jobs.
Turner, a Republican representing parts of Montgomery, Greene and Fayette counties, said the the Ukraine invasion by Russia was at the top of everyone’s mind, especially how it could affect Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.
Meeting with Turner was Rep. Tom Young, R-Washington Twp., Rep. Brian Lampton, R-Beavercreek, Rep. Andrea White, R-Kettering, Rep. Willis Blackshear, D-Dayton, Senator Bob Peterson, R-17 , Senator Bob Hackett, R-10, and Rep. Phil Plummer, R-Dayton.
Wright-Patterson was placed in an elevated readiness posture last month due to the threat to Ukraine and remains in that posture, a spokeswoman for the base said yesterday.
“The men and women in uniform and those who work inside defense at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base make a difference every day contributing to our national security and international security,” Turner said.
Young said the coalition had a lengthy discussion on Ukraine, as Turner is the ranking member on the House Intelligence Committee that oversees national security.
“I think one of the key areas that people are most concerned about now is what’s happening in Ukraine and having Congressman Turner on the Intelligence Committee in leadership is really remarkable,” Young said. “And it’s important for us at this particular time, especially.”
Turner said there is now more funding from both the state and federal levels to redevelop the area around Wright-Patt, which could help create more jobs. He noted there are about 33,000 people who work inside the base and more than 20,000 who work outside.
“This gives us a conduit, a vehicle, in which to be able to try to attract those jobs and have economic development around those properties,” Turner said.
Turner said the group of politicians also discussed making sure that federal and state dollars are used to accomplish local priorities.
“I think it’s very important for us as a community, for people to know that we all get together as the legislative delegation and discuss the priorities and make certain we’re working together as a team,” Turner said.
