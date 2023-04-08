Lawmakers have proposed multiple bills following East Palestine train derailment

New legislation introduced this week aims to strengthen rail safety by examining derailments and providing warning equipment to railroad workers in the weeks following a train derailment in East Palestine in February.
Introduced by U.S. Sens. Sherrod Brown, Bob Casey and John Fetterman, the Railway Accountability Act would build upon the Railway Safety Act, which was proposed by Brown, Casey and Fetterman and Sens. JD Vance, Marco Rubio and Josh Hawley last month.
Both proposals came following the Norfolk Southern train derailment in East Palestine on Feb. 3. More than 30 cars derailed during the crash, releasing hazardous materials.
“Rail lobbyists have fought for years to protect their profits at the expense of communities like East Palestine and Steubenville and Sandusky,” said Brown. “These commonsense safety measures will finally hold big railroad companies accountable, make our railroads and the towns along them safer, and prevent future tragedies, so no community has to suffer like East Palestine again.”
Brown, Casey and Fetterman also proposed the Assistance for Local Heroes During Train Crises Act in March, which would support first responders dispatched to the front lines of hazardous train derailments.
Under the Railway Accountability Act the Federal Railroad Administration would examine the causes of and potential mitigation strategies for wheel-related derailments and mechanical defects. The FRA would also publish potential regulations that could improve ways to avoid those defects.
Other proponents of the proposal include:
- Prohibiting trains from being moved during brake inspections
- Requiring mechanics to inspect a train or rail car to attest to its safety
- Having the FRA review regulations related to the operation of trains in switchyards and directing railroads to update plans under the Risk Reduction Program to include switchyard practice considerations
- Requiring the FRA to make Class I railroad safety waivers public online
- Requiring railroads to make sure communication checks between the front and end of a train don’t fail and that emergency brake signals reach the end of a train
- Having Class I railroads participate in the Close Call Reporting System by requiring railroads that have paid the maximum civil penalty for a safety violation to join
- Having railroads provide warning equipment — white disks, red flags, whistles — to watchmen and lookouts
The Railway Safety Act was proposed in March with bipartisan support.
The legislation aims to prevent disasters similar to East Palestine by creating new safety requirements for trains carrying hazardous materials, increasing inspections and creating requirements for defect detectors.
It would also require two trained persons on every train and for trains with hazardous materials to be scanned by hotbox detectors every 10 miles.
The bill seeks to expand HAZMAT training for local law enforcement and first responders that would be funded by increased registration fees paid by Class I railroads. It also would provide $22 million to the FRA for research and development grants for wayside defect detectors and $5 million to Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration to help develop stronger safety features in tank cars.
Two months after the derailment and remediation efforts are continuing in East Palestine. As of Friday 18,900 tons of soil have been removed, with approximately 17,400 tons waiting for excavation, according to Gov. Mike DeWine’s office.
In March, Norfolk Southern and DeWine’s office announced the company is creating a new training center for first responders in Ohio.
The center will offer free training for fire first responders in Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, as well as increase coordination between first responders and railroads.
The training center’s location has not been determined yet. In the mean time, training will take place at Norfolk Southern’s Moorman Yard in Bellevue in northern Ohio.
Norfolk Southern is also expanding its Operation Awareness & Response program, which connects first responders with training resources and information.
