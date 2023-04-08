Lawmakers have proposed multiple bills following East Palestine train derailment

Under the Railway Accountability Act the Federal Railroad Administration would examine the causes of and potential mitigation strategies for wheel-related derailments and mechanical defects. The FRA would also publish potential regulations that could improve ways to avoid those defects.

Other proponents of the proposal include:

Prohibiting trains from being moved during brake inspections

Requiring mechanics to inspect a train or rail car to attest to its safety

Having the FRA review regulations related to the operation of trains in switchyards and directing railroads to update plans under the Risk Reduction Program to include switchyard practice considerations

Requiring the FRA to make Class I railroad safety waivers public online

Requiring railroads to make sure communication checks between the front and end of a train don’t fail and that emergency brake signals reach the end of a train

Having Class I railroads participate in the Close Call Reporting System by requiring railroads that have paid the maximum civil penalty for a safety violation to join

Having railroads provide warning equipment — white disks, red flags, whistles — to watchmen and lookouts

The Railway Safety Act was proposed in March with bipartisan support.

The legislation aims to prevent disasters similar to East Palestine by creating new safety requirements for trains carrying hazardous materials, increasing inspections and creating requirements for defect detectors.

It would also require two trained persons on every train and for trains with hazardous materials to be scanned by hotbox detectors every 10 miles.

The bill seeks to expand HAZMAT training for local law enforcement and first responders that would be funded by increased registration fees paid by Class I railroads. It also would provide $22 million to the FRA for research and development grants for wayside defect detectors and $5 million to Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration to help develop stronger safety features in tank cars.

Two months after the derailment and remediation efforts are continuing in East Palestine. As of Friday 18,900 tons of soil have been removed, with approximately 17,400 tons waiting for excavation, according to Gov. Mike DeWine’s office.

In March, Norfolk Southern and DeWine’s office announced the company is creating a new training center for first responders in Ohio.

The center will offer free training for fire first responders in Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, as well as increase coordination between first responders and railroads.

The training center’s location has not been determined yet. In the mean time, training will take place at Norfolk Southern’s Moorman Yard in Bellevue in northern Ohio.

Norfolk Southern is also expanding its Operation Awareness & Response program, which connects first responders with training resources and information.