Lawsuit says landlord tried to evict family over autistic son’s support dog

The owners put a three-day notice to vacate the property in Lark’s mailbox that stated she violated the lease by keeping a pet, the complaint says.

Miami Valley Fair Housing Center says it sent the company a letter on behalf of Lark asking for a “reasonable accommodation” to allow the emotional support animal to be kept in the rental home.

Caption Jim McCarthy, executive director of the Miami Valley Fair Housing Center. FILE Caption Jim McCarthy, executive director of the Miami Valley Fair Housing Center. FILE

The center says the letter included verification from a healthcare provider about the son’s disability-related need for an emotional support dog.

Lark and the fair housing center filed complaints of housing discrimination with the Human Relations Council, the complaint says, and the eviction proceedings were dismissed for unrelated reasons.

The lawsuit seeks a $10,000 civil penalty against the defendants, as well as damages and an order meant to prevent any other housing discrimination.

Attempts to reach Bizzell Enterprises for comment were unsuccessful.