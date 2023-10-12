League of Women voters hosting ‘Facts First’ panel discussion on Issue 1 abortion amendment

The League of Women Voters of the Greater Dayton Area is hosting a free, public event to inform the public about Issue 1 on the November ballot, a proposed amendment that would enshrine reproductive rights in the Ohio Constitution.

The Tuesday, Oct. 24 panel discussion — dubbed “Facts First: What is Issue 1 — will feature Marc Clausen, professor of history and law at Cedarville University; and Dr. Katherine Lambes, a physician with Gem City Primary Care. Retired judge Jeffrey Froelich will moderate the discussion.

The event is Oct. 24 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Fitz Center for Leadership in Community, 1401 S. Main Street, Dayton. The event is free and open to the public, including parking. Registration is required by emailing the League at league@lwvdayton.org or visiting their website at lwvdayton.org. For more information contact the League at 937-228-4041.

If Issue 1 passes on Nov. 7, the Ohio Constitution would be amended specifically to grant all “individuals” the right of reproductive autonomy. Issue 1 would block the state from interfering with any reproductive decisions or penalizing Ohioans for making or aiding those decisions. This would, among other things, protect an Ohioan’s right to an abortion up to fetal viability and thereafter to protect the patient’s life or health.