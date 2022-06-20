Lebanon about to start another step in North Broadway development

LEBANON — The next phase of the streetscape improvements in front of the 511 North Broadway apartment and townhome project are set to begin soon.
The project will continue the streetscape installation from Phase 1, completed in 2020, along the southern frontage of 511 North Broadway up to the main access drive, according to a report submitted by Jason Millard, city development director.
Lebanon City Council approved the second phase of the project, which is expected to be completed by Sept. 30. Council approved a contract with W.G. Stang LLC, which submitted the “lowest and best bid” of $143,924,below the city engineer’s estimate of $165,000. Two other companies submitted bids which were over the city engineer’s estimate for the project.
The streetscape improvements, recommended in the Downtown Master Plan, will consist of brick paver sidewalk, ornamental street light bases and tree wells, the report said.
Phase 3, from the main access drive to the northern project limits, will be bid under a separate contract in the third or fourth quarter of 2022 in coordination with the completion of the second commercial building.
City officials said W.G. Stang’s past capital improvements in the city have had high-quality workmanship, with a good working relationship with staff.
The 511 North Broadway project will have a total of 116 apartment and townhouse units, according to property manager Olivia Collett.
Leasing Agent Desiree Lantz said the majority of the units in its final building have been leased and a number of new residents will be moving in soon.
Developer Jim Cohen previously told the Dayton Daily News that the project started out as a conversation a few years ago between Lebanon city officials and himself. In addition to the apartments and townhouses, the development will feature 20,000 square feet of retail space.
He said the new development is designed “to give downtown Lebanon some night life and some sizzle.”
