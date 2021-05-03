Lebanon approves new parks master plan

• Ensure the future park planning should include year-round use; amenities in highly visible areas; highlight natural features, enhance the park ecosystems; improve aesthetics and enhance user experience; and ensure neighborhood ownership of parks.

• Establish a Parks and Recreation Reserve Fund.

The park specific priority items include:

• Miller Ecological Park: Install restrooms, re-locate amphitheater, and determine more ecological landscape areas

• Harmon Park: Update existing playground.

• Lebanon Sports Complex: Pave existing parking areas and expand parking.

• Bicentennial Park: Add a central hub with public restrooms; and establish a splash pad with a small stage.

• Colonial Park: Enhance the festival staging area near the North Broadway access point with an amphitheater.

• Complete the Skatepark evaluation.

The plan also included more detailed recommendations for improvement for each city park.

Councilwoman Krista Wyatt praised the work of the Park Board on developing the new master plan.

“I thought the plan was very thought out,” said Councilwoman Wendy Monroe. “I’m really excited about the expansion of trails for walking and pedestrian use and not just bike trails.”

Mayor Amy Brewer called the new plan, “a useable document that the city can use long- and short term. It’s a document that we can put into practice.”

Lebanon parks by the numbers

• 17 unique parks

• More than 600 acres

• 8.2 miles of Bike Trail and growing

• 12 miles of Hiking/Walking Trails

SOURCE: City of Lebanon Parks Master Plan