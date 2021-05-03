Lebanon approves new parks master plan

The city of Lebanon has created a parks master plan that includes priority for future park work and a bicycling network of trails.
City Manager Scott Brunka called it a “high-level conceptual plan” that will reflect community feedback; will be used so any additions to city parks will be maintainable; communicate the importance of parks to residents and businesses; guide budget decisions; and support grant applications.
Part of the process included a community survey of residents about the city parks and what improvements could be made.
The new parks master plan also included five-year priority items for the park system in general and park specific. Those general priority items include:
• Implement the plan to establish a bicycling network between downtown Lebanon and other destinations in Turtlecreek Twp.
• Ensure the future park planning should include year-round use; amenities in highly visible areas; highlight natural features, enhance the park ecosystems; improve aesthetics and enhance user experience; and ensure neighborhood ownership of parks.
• Establish a Parks and Recreation Reserve Fund.
The park specific priority items include:
• Miller Ecological Park: Install restrooms, re-locate amphitheater, and determine more ecological landscape areas
• Harmon Park: Update existing playground.
• Lebanon Sports Complex: Pave existing parking areas and expand parking.
• Bicentennial Park: Add a central hub with public restrooms; and establish a splash pad with a small stage.
• Colonial Park: Enhance the festival staging area near the North Broadway access point with an amphitheater.
• Complete the Skatepark evaluation.
The plan also included more detailed recommendations for improvement for each city park.
Councilwoman Krista Wyatt praised the work of the Park Board on developing the new master plan.
“I thought the plan was very thought out,” said Councilwoman Wendy Monroe. “I’m really excited about the expansion of trails for walking and pedestrian use and not just bike trails.”
Mayor Amy Brewer called the new plan, “a useable document that the city can use long- and short term. It’s a document that we can put into practice.”
Lebanon parks by the numbers
• 17 unique parks
• More than 600 acres
• 8.2 miles of Bike Trail and growing
• 12 miles of Hiking/Walking Trails
SOURCE: City of Lebanon Parks Master Plan