Lebanon asking voters to increase income tax to cover fire expenses, lower property tax

City officials said the number of calls for fire/EMS service have increased by 25% over the past five years

Currently, the fire levy only supports eight full-time staff per shift and relies on four part-time staff per shift. City Manager Scott Brunka said the part-time staffing model is broken and that there are fewer part-time firefighters in the region. He said since 2018, Lebanon has hired 45 part-time firefighters and only 13 remain on the part-time roster.

Of the 32 that have left, the average tenure was 15 months. In addition, it costs the city about $5,000 to outfit a new firefighter/medic with the appropriate protective gear, he said.

Brunka told council that the income tax would shift some of the tax responsibility to the 11,000 people who work in Lebanon but do not live in the city. Another 1,853 people work and live in Lebanon, while 8,576 live in Lebanon but are employed outside of the city. He said it would reduce the burden on senior citizens and other residents who are paying an income tax to other cities.

Under Lebanon’s ordinances, the income tax will not be levied on incomes of Social Security benefits, pensions, military pay, interest and dividends, or any other exemptions listed in the city code.

“The income tax model creates lower tax responsibility on residents compared to property tax model by shifting Fire Operations funding onto individuals who do not live in the city, but work in the city and therefore pay the income tax,” Brunka said.

The current 9-mill fire levy expires in 2024.