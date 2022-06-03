Lebanon hires lawyers to defend city, leaders in abortion lawsuit

As part of the discussions when the ordinance was originally considered in 2021, Mark Lee Dickson, executive director of Right to Life of East Texas and founder of the Sanctuary Cities for the Unborn organization, said Lebanon officials were also promised the pro bono legal assistance of attorney Jonathan F. Mitchell, the former Texas solicitor general who was involved in the implementation of the Texas Heartbeat Act.

“He (Mitchell) is willing to represent the city and taxpayers at no cost to the local council,” Dickson said.

Dickson also said there is no litigation pending against those sanctuary cities for the unborn in Texas.

Brunka said Isaac Wiles & Burkholder, LLC will be paid an hourly rate of $275 working in support of the city’s defense efforts.