Lebanon mayor in office for 32 years not seeking re-election along with other councilman

Two incumbents on Lebanon City Council will be stepping down at the end of their terms this year.
Mayor Amy Brewer and Councilman Doug Shope opted not to file their re-election petitions for new four-year terms on council.
Brewer, who has served on Lebanon City Council for 32 years, the last 20 as mayor, said she was retiring from public service and said she felt blessed and good about making this decision. She said she decided not to run for re-election months and was not leaving office because of “haters.” She would be using her voice in other ways.
In a social media post, Brewer said, “Serving our city has been an honor and a privilege and I am humbled by the support of a community I love so dearly. In ending my 32 years in office and begin my retirement I believe it is time to pass the baton.”
She also said she “will continue to work hard to promote and support this incredible community!”
Shope, who spearheaded Ohio’s first, and currently only, enforceable ordinance outlawing abortion within the city limits of Lebanon, is stepping down at the end of his term.
In a statement, Shope said, “In 2017, due to an absence of viable, truly conservative candidates, I was urged by friends and family members to run for Lebanon City Council in order to maintain the conservative values within our city which make it such a charming & welcoming community. After much thoughtful consideration & prayer, I felt compelled to run and to serve faithfully, if elected. At that time, I informed those who had sought me out to run that, barring some drastic change of direction, this would be my only term.”
Shope said his commitment to a single term gave him the freedom to speak and act on council with a singular focus of doing what was best for the citizens of Lebanon, without consideration of how it might affect chances of re-election.
Shope said, “I had to smile, when a few people accused council members of self-promotion and electioneering, because I knew all along that I would not be seeking re-election. However, it wasn’t prudent for me to make it public at that time.”
He said he has been honored to serve on council.
“Even in times of disagreement, there was thoughtful consideration and cordial understanding,” Shope said.
According to the Warren County Board of Elections, 19 people took out petitions with 12 submitting valid petitions.