Lebanon mayor in office for 32 years not seeking re-election along with other councilman

Shope, who spearheaded Ohio’s first, and currently only, enforceable ordinance outlawing abortion within the city limits of Lebanon, is stepping down at the end of his term.

In a statement, Shope said, “In 2017, due to an absence of viable, truly conservative candidates, I was urged by friends and family members to run for Lebanon City Council in order to maintain the conservative values within our city which make it such a charming & welcoming community. After much thoughtful consideration & prayer, I felt compelled to run and to serve faithfully, if elected. At that time, I informed those who had sought me out to run that, barring some drastic change of direction, this would be my only term.”

Shope said his commitment to a single term gave him the freedom to speak and act on council with a singular focus of doing what was best for the citizens of Lebanon, without consideration of how it might affect chances of re-election.

Shope said, “I had to smile, when a few people accused council members of self-promotion and electioneering, because I knew all along that I would not be seeking re-election. However, it wasn’t prudent for me to make it public at that time.”

He said he has been honored to serve on council.

“Even in times of disagreement, there was thoughtful consideration and cordial understanding,” Shope said.

