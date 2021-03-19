Lebanon superintendent candidate list narrowed to seven

Lebanon school board has narrowed the number of superintendent candidates to seven people and will interview them on March 29-30.
The application deadline was March 12 and the board narrowed the field of candidates at its March 15 meeting.
The board will interview the following people on March 29:
- Aaron Moran, superintendent, Versailles Exempted Village Schools in Darke County.
- Robert Buskirk, interim superintendent, Lebanon City Schools.
- Jennifer Penczarski, superintendent, Kenton City Schools in Hardin County.
- Tom Bailey, superintendent, Washington Court House City Schools in Fayette County.
On March 30, the board will interview:
- Isaac Seevers, superintendent, Greeneview Local Schools in Greene County.
- Gary Chapman, superintendent, Jonathan Alder Local Schools in Madison County.
- Greg Williams, superintendent, New Lebanon Local Schools in Montgomery County.
According to the board’s timeline, the first round of interviews are scheduled March 29 and the second round of interviews is scheduled for March 30. The board is planning stakeholder meet and greet meetings and final interviews on April 7. The board expects a selection to be made by the April 9 board meeting to hire the new superintendent who will start in Aug. 1.
The new superintendent will replace Todd Yohey, who retired at the end of 2020. Yohey will be associate director for the Southwest Ohio Computer Association. He served as the district’s superintendent since 2016 and has been in public education for 33 years.