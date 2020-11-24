X

Lebanon schools name interim superintendent

By Lawrence Budd

The Lebanon school board named Robert Buskirk interim superintendent, effective Jan.1.

Buskirk, the district’s human resources director, will replace Superintendent Todd Yohey.

“The board also plans to begin a superintendent search sometime during the first quarter of the new calendar year,” according to a press release.

On Monday, the board voted to accept Yohey’s resignation for purposes of retirement.

Yohey will be associate director for the the Southwest Ohio Computer Association.

Buskirk has worked for the school district for 19 years.

