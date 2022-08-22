Lebanon to consider installing camera network in the downtown district

Originally, the project was broken up into three phases, with Phase 2 planned for this year and Phase 3 in 2023. However, due to cost increases projected for next year and the status of this year’s budget, staff is recommending to proceed with both phases now.

McCutchan said the cameras are not continuously monitored by police. However they are actively monitored during the large downtown city events as an added security measure.

McCutcheon said the downtown security cameras have been used in criminal investigations since their implementation.

“Recently, investigating officers were able to review security footage from the downtown cameras and quickly identified and arrested two suspects for breaking into Doc’s Place,” he said. “The downtown cameras also played a vital role in the identification of several suspects involved in vandalizing the downtown business district with graffiti.”

Mayor Mark Messer said after weeks of discussion, council is ready to move forward on the project.

“Actually it was not a bad price for the cameras,” he said. “It does help us figure out who is doing vandalism or spray painting graffiti downtown.”

Messer said camera recordings are erased every 30 days.