Left lane blocked on State Route 4 to I-75 northbound due to crash

7 minutes ago
A one-vehicle roll-over crash on State Route 4 at Interstate 75 northbound in Dayton has halted traffic.

Dayton crews were dispatched on reports of a roll-over crash around 4:24 p.m. at State Route 4 on Interstate 75 northbound, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

No injuries were reported.

It is unknown what led up to the crash.

Additional details are not yet available.

The left lane is currently blocked on SR-4 north at Ramp I-75 north to SR-4 north due to a crash, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation’s OHGO map.

We will update as we learn more.

