Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Left lane opens on I-75 south after crash closes highway in Miami Twp.

Southbound Interstate 75 closes near state route 725 due a three-vehicle crash on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. Photo courtesy the Ohio Department of Transportation.

caption arrowCaption
Southbound Interstate 75 closes near state route 725 due a three-vehicle crash on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. Photo courtesy the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Local News
By Kristen Spicker
45 minutes ago

The left lane of Interstate 75 south has reopened near state Route 725 after a three-vehicle crash closes the highway Wednesday morning.

Two people were injured, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatchers, but additional information about their condition was not available.

ExploreOregon District survivor asks DeWine to veto gun bill, gun rights group urges him to sign it

The crash was first reported at 6:42 a.m. Just after 7 a.m., the Ohio Department of Transportation reported that all southbound lanes were closed, but as of 7:45 a.m. the left lane has reopened.

Traffic is still backed up on I-75 south in the area and motorists should avoid the it if possible.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as more information is available.

In Other News
1
JUST IN: Kettering OKs deal for license plate detection traffic cams...
2
Woolpert adds former Wright-Patterson officer to Ohio team
3
Online tool lets public explore Miami Valley health, income, education...
4
Big Hoopla events preceding First Four aim to spark excitement...
5
Huber Heights forming committee to shape city’s future growth

About the Author

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top