Left lane opens on I-75 south after crash closes highway in Miami Twp.

The left lane of Interstate 75 south has reopened near state Route 725 after a three-vehicle crash closes the highway Wednesday morning.
Two people were injured, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatchers, but additional information about their condition was not available.
The crash was first reported at 6:42 a.m. Just after 7 a.m., the Ohio Department of Transportation reported that all southbound lanes were closed, but as of 7:45 a.m. the left lane has reopened.
Traffic is still backed up on I-75 south in the area and motorists should avoid the it if possible.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as more information is available.
