Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Legal error leaves Bellbrook council seat empty

Bellbrook city council meets January 10.
caption arrowCaption
Bellbrook city council meets January 10. SCREENSHOT

Local News
By London Bishop, Staff Writer
47 minutes ago
City accepting applications; former councilman T.J. Hoke said he will reapply.

BELLBROOK — This city is looking for a new member of city council after a legal error resulted in an unfilled seat.

Bellbrook’s sixth seat on city council is unfilled after no valid petition was filed in the November election for an unexpired term, held until the end of last year by T.J. Hoke.

Hoke was appointed in April 2020 following the resignation of Tim Taylor, who stepped down from council after an Ohio law would have terminated his disability pension for his council service. Taylor’s term ran through December 31, 2023.

ExplorePREVIOUS COVERAGE: Bellbrook councilman resigns due to ‘extremely discriminatory regulation,’ city says

Previous members of city staff incorrectly interpreted Bellbrook’s charter process for the appointed term, according to a statement from the city, where a paragraph of the Charter was missed indicating that the appointee “shall hold office and serve until the next regular Municipal election when a new Council member shall be elected to complete the unexpired term.”

The Greene County board of elections notified the city in September that the seat had no valid petitions filed, resulting in no candidates listed on the ballot.

Hoke plans to resubmit his resume for his position.

“Lots of eyes put due diligence on the situation back in April. A mistake was made and it’s a unique situation, but we’ll follow the charter and guidelines moving forward the best we can,” he said.

ExploreBellbrook city council candidates have common goals, different approaches

Bellbrook is also looking to fill an unexpired seat on the planning board, the city announced last week.

The council will accept resumes to fill both positions through Jan. 28, and expect to make the appointment by Valentine’s Day. Candidates must be a registered voter and a resident of Bellbrook.

In Other News
1
Cost for Troy’s West Main road project jumps by $1.5 million
2
How the Ohio National Guard is helping provide support at Dayton...
3
Backlog in positive COVID cases to lead to inflated daily numbers in...
4
Area Bengals fans confident about team’s chances of playoff victory
5
Ohio Supreme Court rules congressional map unconstitutional

About the Author

Follow London Bishop on twitter
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top